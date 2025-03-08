Teachers, students bear brunt of soaring temperatures across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Soaring temperatures across the State have caused distress among students and teachers, with two teachers suffering sunstroke in the past three days. Teachers’ unions have urged the government to take immediate measures.

According to Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath, heatwave conditions were reported in 33 mandals on Friday. Chagalamarri in Nandyal district recorded the highest temperature at 40.6°C, followed by 40.2°C in Anantapur and 40.1°C in Vempalli of YSR district. Seethampeta mandal in Parvathipuram district witnessed severe heatwave conditions on Saturday, and 82 mandals are expected to experience similar weather.

Municipal Teachers Federation (MTF) State president S Ramakrishna said students were struggling with temperatures reaching 39.5°C in several areas. He urged the government to provide cold buttermilk, clean drinking water, and healthcare personnel in schools. With Class X board exams set to begin on March 17, parents have raised concerns about students facing extreme heat. Penamaluru resident N Mangamma, a parent of a Class X student, called for health camps at exam centres and provisions such as cool drinking water, buttermilk, ORS packets, and RTC buses for students with hall tickets.

According to the academic calendar, half-day schools will start on March 15, and summer vacation will begin on April 24. Schools will reopen on June 12 after a 45-day break.

Health authorities have advised residents to take precautions, especially the elderly, pregnant women, and those with pre-existing health conditions.