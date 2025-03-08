UGC chief lays stone for academic and admin buildings at Siddhartha academy in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar laid the foundation stone for new academic and administrative buildings at Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed-to-be University) on Friday. He also inaugurated the YV Rao Siddhartha Indoor Sports Complex.

During the event, Prof. Kumar emphasised the need to foster critical thinking, creativity, and innovation while upholding human values in the era of Artificial Intelligence. He visited the university’s project expo and interacted with students who showcased prototypes, including an electric cycle, a multi-purpose agriculture robot, a hybrid convertible bed, drones, an AI bionic dog, an autonomous car, and various software applications. He praised their innovation and urged them to advance their research for national progress.

Prof. Kumar lauded Siddhartha Academy’s 50-year legacy and highlighted UGC initiatives promoting multidisciplinary education, skill-based programmes, and curriculum autonomy. He urged faculty to mentor students effectively, cater to diverse cognitive abilities, and contribute to the Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme by authoring textbooks in regional languages.

Chancellor KV Chowdary praised Prof. Kumar’s contributions to education and research, while Vice-Chancellor Prof. P Venkateswara Rao described him as “Mother India’s Beloved Child” and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to quality education.