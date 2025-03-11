CM Chandrababu Naidu unveils plan for Quantum Valley in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced the State government’s plan to establish a ‘Quantum Valley’ in Andhra Pradesh, aligning with the National Quantum Mission to position the State as a global hub for quantum computing research.

Taking to X, Naidu stated, “Quantum technology is set to bring revolutionary advancements in various fields. Just as we led the Information Technology revolution in the 1990s, we want Andhra Pradesh to lead advancements in Quantum Technology, securing a first-mover advantage in this transformative field.”

The project, in collaboration with IIT Madras, TCS, and IBM, aims to attract top-tier talent and global investments, making Andhra Pradesh a key centre for quantum computing research.

CM Naidu also highlighted a key meeting held on Monday to drive the initiative, attended by Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, L&T Chairman & MD S N Subrahmanyan, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Abhay Karandikar, Quantum Technology Centre Head JBV Reddy, IIT Tirupati Director Satyanarayana Kalidindi, IIT Madras Director Kamakoti, IBM Research India Director Amith Singhee, and IBM Quantum India Leader Venkat Subramaniam.