Doctors reject Government Medical College Professor posts

VIJAYAWADA: In a recent promotion exercise, 32% of eligible government doctors declined Professor posts, despite 33% of Government Medical College (GMC) positions remaining vacant.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav expressed serious concern and urged officials to introduce measures encouraging acceptance. Of the 28 Associate Professors from 12 clinical and non-clinical departments invited for counselling, only 19 accepted promotions, while nine refused due to unfavourable college locations. Despite their refusal, all nine were promoted based on vacancies but are unlikely to join.

Yadav attributed the refusals to a policy change allowing candidates to decline promotions repeatedly, unlike the previous cap of two rejections. He directed the Special Chief Secretary to formulate strategies to address vacancies. He stressed that reluctance to accept postings in less-preferred locations has worsened the crisis, underscoring the need for policy adjustments to make promotions more appealing and, where necessary, mandatory to ensure adequate staffing.