Andhra Pradesh Governor lays foundation stone for Red Cross Bhavan

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer, who also serves as the President of the Indian Red Cross Society (AP State Branch), laid the foundation stone for the Red Cross Bhavan at Gandhinagar, Vijayawada.

Following State bifurcation, AP Red Cross has been operating from a temporary facility. The newly elected Managing Committee, in office since January 29, 2025, resolved to construct a dedicated building. The Governor emphasised Red Cross’s role in disaster relief and emergency response.

AP Red Cross provides first aid training, blood transfusions, and support for vulnerable communities. State Chairman YD Rama Rao and General Secretary AK Parida pledged to expand services to tribal areas.

Dignitaries, including senior government and Red Cross officials, attended the event.