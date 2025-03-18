Andhra students with special needs demand clarity on Hindi exam rule

VIJAYAWADA: Students with special needs, who have successfully taken SSC exams using digital technology, now face uncertainty due to the interpretation of GO No. 86. While the order permits exemptions for second and third languages, it is being misread as a ban on writing Hindi as a third language, disappointing students aiming for IITs and other national institutes, where marks are calculated out of 600, not 500.

Safaru Sanath Kumar, who appeared for the SSA Board exam offline using a Chromebook and printed his typed answer sheets for evaluation, now faces an unexpected hurdle. Honoured as a Google Student Champion at Google’s Gurgaon headquarters, he has urged HRD Minister Nara Lokesh to intervene.

Born with growth hormone deficiency, Sanath initially struggled with writing but mastered all subjects using Google AI and a Chromebook. With approval from Director of Government Examinations KV Srinivas Reddy, he is appearing for the SSC board exams.