Andhra students with special needs demand clarity on Hindi exam rule

VIJAYAWADA: Students with special needs, who have successfully taken SSC exams using digital technology, now face uncertainty due to the interpretation of GO No. 86. While the order permits exemptions for second and third languages, it is being misread as a ban on writing Hindi as a third language, disappointing students aiming for IITs and other national institutes, where marks are calculated out of 600, not 500.
Safaru Sanath Kumar, who appeared for the SSA Board exam offline using a Chromebook and printed his typed answer sheets for evaluation, now faces an unexpected hurdle. Honoured as a Google Student Champion at Google’s Gurgaon headquarters, he has urged HRD Minister Nara Lokesh to intervene.
Born with growth hormone deficiency, Sanath initially struggled with writing but mastered all subjects using Google AI and a Chromebook. With approval from Director of Government Examinations KV Srinivas Reddy, he is appearing for the SSC board exams.
In the 2024–25 academic year, Ramanagiri Bhargavi faced a similar issue when her Hindi answer sheets were not evaluated, limiting her total score to 500 instead of 600. Students like Sanath fear the same restriction could impact their IIT aspirations unless urgent action allows them to write the Hindi exam on Wednesday.
“This is my moment. Every student, regardless of ability, should have the right to attempt all subjects. Urgent action is needed for equal opportunities,” Sanath said.
Seven other students from Anantapur’s RDT Inclusive High School, including low-vision student Dasari Chamundeswari, who scored full marks in Hindi in Class 9, and Kurbha Iswarya, eager to write Hindi, face similar uncertainty.