Kadambari demands Andhra government to close false cases

VIJAYAWADA: Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani urged the state government to close false cases filed against her.

Addressing a press conference with AIDWA representatives, she recalled her wrongful arrest by Vijayawada police last February based on a complaint by YSRCP leader Kukkala Vidyasagar. She accused the previous government of protecting Mumbai-based industrialist Sajjan Jindal and claimed her arrest prevented her from testifying against him in Bombay High Court.

Congress leader Sunkara Padmasri and AIDWA general secretary D Ramadevi criticised the delay in justice. Women’s rights organisations demanded the TDP government act swiftly to quash fabricated cases against Jethwani.

