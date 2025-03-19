Andhra government to formulate plan to solve Budameru flooding issue

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announced in the Assembly on Tuesday that the coalition government is formulating a comprehensive plan to provide a lasting solution to the Budameru flooding issue.

During the Question Hour, Nimmala stated that Budameru flooding affects not just Vijayawada but also areas from Kolleru to Upputeru and onward to the sea. He said the Cabinet, under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has thoroughly examined the issue’s causes and is working on a strategic plan in coordination with the Revenue and Municipal Administration departments.

The plan includes increasing the Velagaleru regulator’s capacity, expanding the diversion channel from 15,000 cusecs to 37,500 cusecs, reinforcing Budameru embankments, constructing a 20,000-cusec flood flow canal to divert excess water, and enhancing Budameru’s discharge capacity to 10,000 cusecs near Enikepadu UT and 40,000 cusecs from Enikepadu UT to Kolleru Lake.

Nimmala noted that expanding Budameru within Vijayawada is costly due to permanent structures and multi-storey buildings, making compensation expenses high.

Instead, the government proposes deepening and widening the old Budameru canal in agricultural areas as a cost-effective alternative.

He also highlighted that the railway bridge at Akividu near Upputeru obstructs floodwater flow from Kolleru to the sea, and the State government will coordinate with the Railway Ministry to resolve this issue.

MLAs YS Chowdary, Vasanta Krishna Prasad, Y Venkata Rao, and Kamineni Srinivas urged the government to implement a permanent solution, emphasising the need for immediate action following last year’s Budameru floods.