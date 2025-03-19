Andhra's 100% mandatory pass in SSC, intermediate exams policy draws flak

VIJAYAWADA: The Statewide mandate for a 100% pass rate in Intermediate and SSC exams has drawn sharp criticism from educators, student organisations, and mental health professionals, who call it unrealistic and harmful.
Critics argue that the policy, influenced by private managements and government authorities, exerts excessive pressure on students and teachers, compromises academic integrity, and fosters cheating, stress, and even suicides. Teachers highlight that students have varying intellectual capacities, making universal success impractical. They point to past instances where 100% pass rates were achieved through lenient examination practices and biased evaluations.
Private institutions exploit this system, charging high fees while guaranteeing high scores. To fulfil these promises, students face immense academic pressure, leading to cheating and paper leaks.
Meanwhile, government institutions reportedly adopt liberal marking to keep pass rates competitive, raising concerns over declining educational standards. Sripathi Nagaraju, an English teacher at Tangudubilli Zilla Parishad High School in Vizianagaram district, who wrote to HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, told TNIE, “When liberality and bias in spot valuation increased in the Class VII exams, we saw a 100% pass result there too. That trend has now spread to 10th and Intermediate.”
He stressed that simply removing ranks would not resolve the issue and urged exams to be conducted based on students’ abilities. He also warned that inflated scores could mislead parents into setting unrealistic expectations for their children. Teachers’ associations claim that invigilators and evaluators face administrative pressure to comply with relaxed grading standards. Reports suggest headmasters were instructed to ensure a 100% pass rate, with show-cause notices issued in some districts for non-compliance.
Student unions have also condemned the policy. Suluru Yachandra, Central Working Committee Member of ABVP, stated, “The government’s policy suggests even blank papers could earn pass marks, which is unfair to hardworking students. Instead of artificial success rates, the focus should be on practical learning.”
Dr Vemireddy Radhika Reddy, psychiatrist and registrar at Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, criticised the unrealistic target, “Achieving 100% in anything is unrealistic. Even companies value 80% success. We fail to teach students that failure is part of success, leading to harmful mindsets.” She emphasised the need to identify learning difficulties early to ensure proper support.