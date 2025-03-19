Andhra's 100% mandatory pass in SSC, intermediate exams policy draws flak

VIJAYAWADA: The Statewide mandate for a 100% pass rate in Intermediate and SSC exams has drawn sharp criticism from educators, student organisations, and mental health professionals, who call it unrealistic and harmful.

Critics argue that the policy, influenced by private managements and government authorities, exerts excessive pressure on students and teachers, compromises academic integrity, and fosters cheating, stress, and even suicides. Teachers highlight that students have varying intellectual capacities, making universal success impractical. They point to past instances where 100% pass rates were achieved through lenient examination practices and biased evaluations.

Private institutions exploit this system, charging high fees while guaranteeing high scores. To fulfil these promises, students face immense academic pressure, leading to cheating and paper leaks.

Meanwhile, government institutions reportedly adopt liberal marking to keep pass rates competitive, raising concerns over declining educational standards. Sripathi Nagaraju, an English teacher at Tangudubilli Zilla Parishad High School in Vizianagaram district, who wrote to HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, told TNIE, “When liberality and bias in spot valuation increased in the Class VII exams, we saw a 100% pass result there too. That trend has now spread to 10th and Intermediate.”