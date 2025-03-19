Andhra's Krishna District Collector announces instant approvals for new industries

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector DK Balaji announced that instant approvals would be sanctioned for entrepreneurs keen on establishing industries in the district through the single-window system. He directed officials to take necessary steps for swift processing.

Chairing the District Industrial and Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting in Machilipatnam on Tuesday, Balaji reviewed pending applications and industry-related matters. He instructed officials to ensure subsidies and subvention for new industries and clear all pending applications before the next meeting.

He emphasised that applications related to industrial amenities should be processed immediately, subject to regulations. He also directed municipal commissioners to expedite the MSME survey in the district.

ZP CEO Kannamanaidu, Industries Manager R Venkatrao, and other officials attended the meeting.