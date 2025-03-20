Sell paddy at government centres, Minister Nadendla Manohar to ryots

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has urged farmers to sell their harvested paddyat government procurement centres to ensure they receive the Minimum Support Price (MSP). He assured that payments would be credited to farmers’ accounts within 24 hours of procurement.

At a review meeting in the Assembly on Wednesday, Manohar, along with Nellore district ministers, MLAs, and officials, discussed paddy procurement challenges. Public representatives alleged that the previous YSRCP government’s negligence forced farmers to sell to middlemen at lower prices.

Manohar stated that 46% of paddy in Nellore district has been harvested and procurement arrangements are in place. “A control room has been set up, and five lakh bags are available. Officials and public representatives must monitor the process at the field level,” he said.

To curb middlemen exploitation, he directed officials to coordinate with the Rice Millers Association and transport paddy to Prakasam, Bapatla, and Kandukur if needed. Procurement is underway in Sangam and Kovvur areas.