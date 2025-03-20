Seven held for gang rape of minor girl in Andhra's Krishna

VIJAYAWADA: Atkuru police arrested seven individuals, including a minor, for the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Krishna district. Police apprehended Razak, Anil, Jitendra, Harshavardan, Anith, and a minor boy, all residents of Kesarapalli village.

The victim, from G Konduru village, had travelled to her relative’s home in Veerapanenigudem. Following a domestic dispute, she left the residence.

Two men then approached the girl, promising to escort her home. Trusting their assurance, she boarded their motorcycle. The men instead transported her to another location where she was raped.

Subsequently, they delivered her to a group of five others, where she was allegedly subjected to further sexual assault over three days.

The incident surfaced on Tuesday after Atkuru police, investigating a missing person report filed on March 14, detained a suspect based on CCTV footage.

CI Satya Narayana stated that, under orders from District SP, three teams were deployed to locate the victim. Police have registered a case.