World Sparrow Day: Radiation, pollution threaten bird population

VIJAYAWADA: Sparrows, once an integral part of households and farms, are now on the brink of extinction due to rapid urbanisation, air pollution, radiation from cell towers, and habitat loss. On World Sparrow Day, observed every year on March 20, conservationists stress the urgent need to protect these tiny birds that play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance.

Artist Sphoorthi Srinivas of Vijayawada, known as Sparrow Srinivas, has been working for over a decade to protect the endangered sparrow with his campaign Picchukanu Chesukundama Macchika (Let’s make a sparrow tame). Through art and awareness programmes, he has led the Save Sparrow movement, sensitising children and the public.

Speaking to TNIE, Srininvas said, “In the past, families would hang sorghum stalks and other grains in their courtyards to feed sparrows, allowing them to thrive and contribute to pest control in agricultural fields. However, the rise of apartment culture, deforestation, and excessive use of pesticides in farming have drastically reduced their numbers.”