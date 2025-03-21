Vijayawada CID gets three-day custody of Vallabhaneni Vamsi

VIJAYAWADA: In a major setback for former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, the Vijayawada CID court on Thursday remanded him to three days in Crime Investigation Department (CID) custody in connection with the 2022 Gannavaram TDP office attack case.

The CID had sought 10-day custody, but after hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted three days.

The prosecution argued that the attack occurred under Vamsi’s leadership, while his counsel claimed he had no involvement.

The court accepted the prosecution’s evidence and ruled in its favor.

The case, initially slow-moving under the YSRCP regime, gained momentum after the coalition government took charge, leading to 12 arrests.

Meanwhile, Vamsi remains in Vijayawada jail on multiple charges.

Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan’s remand in a kidnapping case has been extended until March 28, while the Gannavaram court has remanded him until April 1 in a land-grabbing case.