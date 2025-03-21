Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway wins Acharya Shield

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Acharya Raghuveer Chal Vaijayanti’ Shield for its excellence in implementing the official language.

The division was recognised as an ‘Aadarsh Mandal’ at a ceremony organised at Rail Bhavan, New Delhi, on Thursday.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil received the shield from Satish Kumar, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, during the Railway Board Official Language Implementation Committee meeting.

MK Nagaraju, Rajbhasha Adhikari (RBA) of Vijayawada Division, was also present.

Additionally, the Rayanapadu Workshop, Guntupalli, was awarded the ‘Acharya Raghuveer Chal Vaijayanti’ Shield as an ‘Aadarsh Karkhana.’

The South Central Railway (SCR) Zone also received the “Rail Mantri Rajbhasha Shield” for its commitment to promoting Hindi.

Patil praised Nagaraju and the Rajbhasha team for their dedication, emphasising the importance of integrating Hindi into daily operations in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ targets.