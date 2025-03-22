VMC takes up revamp of parks for recreation

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has launched a major initiative to revamp all parks across the city, aiming to provide better entertainment and recreation facilities.

Renovation work, including greenery maintenance, new plantings, installation of benches, drinking water facilities, and children’s play equipment, is being undertaken in all 127 parks under its jurisdiction.

VMC is also developing over 20 new parks, some of which are in the construction or contractual stage. Several of these parks are expected to be completed by summer, providing much-needed recreational spots for families.

The corporation has also introduced water sports, a swimming pool, and other aquatic attractions at KL Rao Park.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Gandhi Park, the city’s most visited park near PNBS, already offers amusement rides, a train ride, a rock fall attraction, an 11D scary house, and a trampoline. Similar facilities are also being planned for Raghavayya-Ambedkar Park.

VMC Executive Engineer (Parks) Chandrasekhar stated that park renovation works are progressing swiftly, with most parks now equipped with drinking water facilities to cater to summer needs.

The civic body remains committed to transforming Vijayawada’s public spaces, ensuring enhanced recreational options for residents.