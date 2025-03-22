‘YSRCP politicising stadium name change’: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) refuted the allegations of YSRCP leaders for alleged name change of the cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam and clarified that State government did not changed its name which is used to be from the past three decades.
He further criticised YSRCP leaders for politicising the issue damaging the image of the State when an international event is going to organise in a couple of days.
“The name of the Vizag cricket stadium has remained the same for the last thirty years and we did nothing. It is the YSRCP who dropped the name of late CM Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao from the Dr NTR University of Health Sciences,” he criticised.
The MP said renovation works and elaborate arrangements were made, at Andhra Cricket Association and Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (ACA and VDCA) cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, in the wake of two matches were planned to host during the upcoming IPL season starting from March 22. He further explained that the stadium renovation works were carried out on war footage to meet the standards of international cricketing events.
“We have immediately responded to the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD minister Nara Lokesh over the poor state of condition at Vizag cricket stadium. As many as 34 rooms, 320 toilets, dressing rooms for players, flood lights and other facilities were facelifted in a record time of two months. Former cricketer Venkatapathi Raju appreciated our work. Elevation and other remaining works will be commenced after the two matches from the first week of April,” he explained.
Shivnath said, “We, ACA, have planned to develop at least 30 grounds per year along with bringing a sports university and an international stadium in Amaravati. We are very happy to announce that ICC India chairman Jay Sha approved a stadium in Amaravati and the BCCI has also extended their support to promote and encourage cricket in the State.”