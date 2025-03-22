‘YSRCP politicising stadium name change’: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) refuted the allegations of YSRCP leaders for alleged name change of the cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam and clarified that State government did not changed its name which is used to be from the past three decades.

He further criticised YSRCP leaders for politicising the issue damaging the image of the State when an international event is going to organise in a couple of days.

“The name of the Vizag cricket stadium has remained the same for the last thirty years and we did nothing. It is the YSRCP who dropped the name of late CM Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao from the Dr NTR University of Health Sciences,” he criticised.