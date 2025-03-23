Maternal mortality rate has declined in Andhra: Health Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced on social media that the State has made significant progress in reducing Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) through various programmes implemented by the Central and State governments.

He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts are being made to ensure safe motherhood and a healthy future for women.

He highlighted that due to these initiatives, the MMR decreased to 97 per lakh births by 2018-20.

He noted that eight States, including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Telangana, have already achieved the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of reducing MMR to below 70 per lakh births by 2030.

Institutional deliveries in Andhrd Pradesh have increased from 79% (2015-16) to 89% (2019-21), while the percentage of women attending Antenatal Care Centres (ANCs) in the first trimester has risen from 59% to 70%.