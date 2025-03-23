Maternal mortality rate has declined in Andhra: Health Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced on social media that the State has made significant progress in reducing Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) through various programmes implemented by the Central and State governments.
He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts are being made to ensure safe motherhood and a healthy future for women.
He highlighted that due to these initiatives, the MMR decreased to 97 per lakh births by 2018-20.
He noted that eight States, including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Telangana, have already achieved the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of reducing MMR to below 70 per lakh births by 2030.
Institutional deliveries in Andhrd Pradesh have increased from 79% (2015-16) to 89% (2019-21), while the percentage of women attending Antenatal Care Centres (ANCs) in the first trimester has risen from 59% to 70%.
The Minister credited schemes like Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), Suraksha Matrutva Ashwasan (SUMAN), and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Matrutva Abhiyan (PMSMA) for strengthening maternal and child healthcare.
Additionally, initiatives like LaQshya Labor Room & OT Care have improved obstetric care, while maternity ICUs, HDUs, MCH departments, and FRUs have been strengthened for high-risk pregnancies. He also highlighted innovative programmes like Dastak Abhiyan in Madhya Pradesh and Emergency Maternity Care in Tamil Nadu, aimed at saving maternal and infant lives.
Minister Yadav reaffirmed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is making significant strides toward achieving the goal of reducing MMR to less than 70 by 2030, aligning with the Millennium Development Goals.