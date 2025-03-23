Vijayawada cops to use AI tool for voice-based petition

VIJAYAWADA: In a pioneering initiative, Vijayawada city police will launch an artificial intelligence (AI)-based voice-to-petition conversion tool to ease the process of lodging complaints at police stations.

The tool, designed to reduce complainants’ burden, will be piloted at one police station before being expanded across the district, NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu told TNIE.

The AI tool will enable complainants to record their grievances, which will then be converted into a structured petition using advanced translation software.

“This tool transforms voice recordings into text in the selected language and formats them into a comprehensive petition,” Babu explained. “Another key feature is that the device stores all recorded proceedings, which can assist investigations and provide reference material.”

Besides easing petition filing, the AI system will help police prepare First Information Reports (FIRs) quickly and efficiently. “By integrating technology, we aim to enhance policing services through innovation and efficiency,” Babu said.