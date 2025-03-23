Vijayawada cops to use AI tool for voice-based petition

VIJAYAWADA: In a pioneering initiative, Vijayawada city police will launch an artificial intelligence (AI)-based voice-to-petition conversion tool to ease the process of lodging complaints at police stations.
The tool, designed to reduce complainants’ burden, will be piloted at one police station before being expanded across the district, NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu told TNIE.
The AI tool will enable complainants to record their grievances, which will then be converted into a structured petition using advanced translation software.
“This tool transforms voice recordings into text in the selected language and formats them into a comprehensive petition,” Babu explained. “Another key feature is that the device stores all recorded proceedings, which can assist investigations and provide reference material.”
Besides easing petition filing, the AI system will help police prepare First Information Reports (FIRs) quickly and efficiently. “By integrating technology, we aim to enhance policing services through innovation and efficiency,” Babu said.
Additionally, the Vijayawada police are deploying other technological tools, including a bandobast deployment system and criminal identification through National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID).
The bandobast tool is an integrated command system that helps coordinate police personnel for events. “For instance, if an officer requests 2,000 personnel for an event like a Chief Minister’s meeting or a festival, the system will notify all units, allowing officers to assign duties with a single click. The assigned staff will receive their job charts, duties, and locations instantly,” Babu said.
The NATGRID system, a Ministry of Home Affairs database, is being used to track and execute non-bailable warrants (NBWs). “More than 30 NBWs have already been executed using this database, which contains over 24 sets of data to help agencies identify and monitor suspects,” he said.
Babu emphasised that the Vijayawada police are committed to leveraging technology for transparency and efficiency. “We are continuously exploring new tools to make police services more accessible, efficient, and people-friendly,” he added.