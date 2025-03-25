AI-based Jail Monitoring System in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city police have implemented a Jail Monitoring System, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology to track and monitor released criminals.

This initiative aims to prevent repeat offenses and maintain law and order by keeping a close watch on individuals with criminal backgrounds.

Previously, the police department lacked a structured mechanism to track offenders after their release from jail. There was no system to monitor their movements or assess their risk of committing new crimes. However, the System integrates AI tools, CCTV surveillance, and human intelligence to maintain detailed records of released prisoners across Andhra Pradesh and other states.

According to NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu, the system records the details of criminals being released and helps law enforcement track their movements. Facial recognition cameras placed at key locations such as railway stations, bus stands, and public places help police monitor their activities and interactions.

“If a person with a history of robbery or other criminal offenses is released, they usually visit family and friends first before planning their next steps. If we detect them contacting known criminals or planning illegal activities, we alert the local police to summon them and their family for counseling,” explained CP Babu.

The Jail Monitoring System not only helps in preventing crime but also serves as a deterrent for habitual offenders. If a released criminal is found frequently visiting Vijayawada without a valid reason, the police issue strict warnings. “If they have a legitimate reason, we do not interfere. However, if their visits raise suspicion, we take preventive measures,” Babu added.

Since implementing the system, Vijayawada police have prevented 200 previous offenders from entering the city, significantly reducing potential law and order disturbances.

“Out of 3,000 criminals released in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, we identified 200 who posed a threat. Our tracking system has helped in averting robberies and other crimes,” said Babu.