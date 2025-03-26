206.29 RKm of Automatic Block Signalling in Vijayawada Railway Division

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR), in collaboration with the Projects Organisation Unit, has commissioned 206.29 Route Kilometers (RKm) of Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) in the 2024-25 financial year, marking a key step in railway modernisation.

On March 23, ABS was activated over 29.67 RKm between Samalkot, Pithapuram, Gollaprolu, and Ravikampadu, bringing the total to 206.29 RKm. This system now covers 416.23 Track Kilometers, easing congestion on the Vijayawada–Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada–Gudur routes.

The project involved integrating 30 stations into ABS, interlocking seven level crossing gates, constructing 14 ABS huts, installing 231 mid-section signals, and laying 364 km of optical fiber cable. The system improves train punctuality, increases line capacity, and reduces delays at key junctions like Rajahmundry and Nidadavolu.

Chief Signalling and Telecommunication Engineer (Projects-III) CH PR Vittal praised the precise execution led by Dy. CSTE (Projects-III) Viswanath Reddy and the Projects Unit. Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil called it a milestone in efficiency and safety, with further ABS commissioning planned on the Vijayawada–Gudur section.