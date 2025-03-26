Corporators slam VMC chief over civic issues

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dyana Chandra faced criticism from corporators over his failure to address key civic issues. The heated discussion took place during the VMC General Council meeting on Tuesday, presided over by Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi.

Of the 225 proposals on the agenda, corporators from all parties voiced their concerns about the inefficiency of VMC officials. CPM Corporator Boye Satyababu raised the issue of TIDCO houses and irregularities in property tax collection, drawing significant attention.

Several corporators questioned the process of levying property and vacant land tax. In response, the Commissioner stated that water supply was cut off for some defaulters, triggering further outrage.

Corporators alleged that residents in hill areas and suburban localities were not receiving adequate water, with one corporator stating that her area received water for only 10 minutes instead of an hour.

The street vendors’ issue also dominated discussions, lasting nearly half an hour. The VMC chief explained that a committee must be formed under the Street Vendors Act and Supreme Court guidelines. After prolonged deliberations, the council approved the formation of a 19-member committee, including police, municipal officials, and corporators, to regulate street vendors in the city.