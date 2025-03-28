Minister Nara Lokesh arranges flight for organ transplant

VIJAYAWADA: A swift response from HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh helped save the life of a heart transplant recipient. Upon receiving a message from a hospital, Lokesh arranged a special flight at his own expense and facilitated a green channel for the organ’s transportation.

Cherukuri Sushma, who was undergoing treatment at Ramesh Hospitals, Guntur, was declared brain dead. Her family chose to donate her organs, and with the heart recipient in Tirupati, Lokesh intervened to ensure its swift transfer.

At 7.00 pm on Thursday, the heart was transported via a green channel from Guntur to Gannavaram airport, then flown to Renigunta, and taken to Tirupati through another green corridor.

Lokesh personally arranged the flight and directed officials to coordinate the transport efficiently. The management of Ramesh Hospitals, along with the donor expressed gratitude to Lokesh.