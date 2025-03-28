Vijayawada

Minister Nara Lokesh arranges flight for organ transplant

At 7.00 pm on Thursday, the heart was transported via a green channel from Guntur to Gannavaram airport, then flown to Renigunta, and taken to Tirupati through another green corridor.
Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh.
Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh.(File Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: A swift response from HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh helped save the life of a heart transplant recipient. Upon receiving a message from a hospital, Lokesh arranged a special flight at his own expense and facilitated a green channel for the organ’s transportation.

Cherukuri Sushma, who was undergoing treatment at Ramesh Hospitals, Guntur, was declared brain dead. Her family chose to donate her organs, and with the heart recipient in Tirupati, Lokesh intervened to ensure its swift transfer.

At 7.00 pm on Thursday, the heart was transported via a green channel from Guntur to Gannavaram airport, then flown to Renigunta, and taken to Tirupati through another green corridor.

Lokesh personally arranged the flight and directed officials to coordinate the transport efficiently. The management of Ramesh Hospitals, along with the donor expressed gratitude to Lokesh.

Organ transplant
Minister Nara Lokesh

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com