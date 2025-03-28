'World Theatre Day' plays big draw in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Drushya Vedika Samskrutika Samstha, in collaboration with Sumadhura Kala Niketan and Andhra Arts Academy, celebrated World Theatre Day on Thursday at Sri Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall, Vijayawada.

Observed globally on March 27 since 1961, the day highlights theatre’s transformative power. This year, Greek director Terzopoulos shared a message on the theme Theatre and Peace with Culture. The event featured local artists showcasing their skills through skits, mono acts, and life sketches.

Theatre groups such as Harsha Creations, EVS Kalasamithi, Sagar Theatre Arts, and AP Secretariat Women Welfare Association staged thought-provoking performances, including Gajalakshmi Pellichupulu, Sanmanam, and Bank Loan.

Notable performers included Kathi Syam Prasad, Evana Ramesh Babu, Dwadasi Chandrasekhar, Malleswara Patnaik, and E Vijaya Sagar.

The evening also featured impactful mythological and historical mono acts, with Naren Borra as Karna, LSRK Prasad as Duryodhana, Aaradhya as Draupadi, and BKNS Prasad as Balachandrudu. P Sai Sankar’s Bharateeyudu conveyed a strong social message. Kavita Abhinayam (Postman), penned by poet Tilak and performed by Y.S. Krishneswara Rao, was a major highlight.

Dr Gumma Sambasiva Rao spoke on drama’s evolution, while Andhra Pradesh Nataka Academy Chairman Gummadi Gopalakrishna assured government support. The event, conducted by Hemadri Prasad, reaffirmed theatre’s role in cultural and social education.