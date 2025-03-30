Ugadi rush grips markets, temples in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: A festive atmosphere prevailed across the State as people prepared to celebrate the Telugu New Year, Ugadi, which falls on Sunday. Markets witnessed a surge in activity as families rushed to buy new clothes, gold, and essentials.

A key tradition of Ugadi is consuming Ugadi Pachadi, made of six tastes—sweet, sour, bitter, salty, spicy, and tangy—symbolising life’s varied experiences. People thronged markets to buy raw mangoes (tangy), neem flowers (bitter), chillies (spicy), tamarind (sour), salt (salty), and jaggery (sweet). While villagers easily access these items, city dwellers faced steep price hikes due to high demand.

Shopping malls and textile stores saw huge crowds as families purchased new clothes for the festival. People were also busy cleaning and decorating their homes with mango leaves and flowers like jasmine, roses, and chrysanthemums. Meanwhile, major temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, Vishnu, and Vinayaka were being decked with flowers. The Endowments Department made elaborate arrangements for devotees, anticipating large crowds.

Special Kalyanotsavam, Panchanga Sravanam, and cultural events, including poetry and traditional dance, were planned at temples.

With devotees eager to seek blessings, Ugadi celebrations are set to bring joy and prosperity across the State.