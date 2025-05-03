Vijayawada

International meeting on AI kicks off at NRIIT

Keynote speaker Dr Dasari Ramakrishna, CEO of Efftronics, highlighted engineering-driven innovation in smart systems.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.Express Illustration
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: The second International Conference on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Computational Intelligence, and Inclusive Technologies (ICRAIC2IT – 2025) began at NRI Institute of Technology in Agiripalli. Sponsored by ANRF, the event drew 284 global paper submissions, with 114 accepted for Scopus-indexed publication.

Inaugurated with lamp-lighting and opening remarks by Dr D Suneetha, the event featured dignitaries including Conference Chairman and Dean, Dr KV Sambasivarao, Director (Academics) Dr G Sambasivarao, NRIIT Principal Dr C Naga Bhaskar, and Chairman R Venkat Rao.

Keynote speaker Dr Dasari Ramakrishna, CEO of Efftronics, highlighted engineering-driven innovation in smart systems. He urged researchers to focus on application-oriented, deterministic solutions over probabilistic AI models. The conference includes technical sessions, keynote talks, and global networking. It continues on May 3.

Andhra Pradesh
ICRAIC2IT – 2025
NRI Institute of Technology

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com