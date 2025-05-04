Masula Fest at Manginapudi Beach to showcase culture and tradition

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra announced that the Masula Fest (Beach Festival)-2025 will be held at Manginapudi Beach, Machilipatnam, from May 15 to 18, aiming to showcase the region’s traditions, culture, and cuisine. The event will offer a memorable experience for guests, tourists, students, and the public.

The festival, a continuation of the 2018 edition, will include activities like Kayaking and Beach Kabaddi, with water sports also planned. Ravindra revealed that the festival will be recognised as a state event this year, drawing even more attendees than in 2018, when lakhs participated.

During a review meeting with hotel associations and officials, Ravindra emphasised the importance of smooth traffic management and hospitality arrangements.

He assured that comprehensive plans were in place for a seamless event. District Collector DK Balaji, Joint Collector Geethanjali Sharma, and other officials were present at the meeting. The complete schedule and guest list will be revealed in the coming days.