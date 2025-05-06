Contract education staff face renewal disparity in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Thousands of contract employees in the Education Department, including teachers and lecturers in government Intermediate, Degree, Polytechnic colleges, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), are voicing concern over being denied full 12-month service renewals, even as other departments continue to issue annual contracts.

Currently, academic staff are receiving only 10 or 11-month contracts, excluding May, despite having previously been paid honorariums for all 12 months. The move has caused widespread anxiety among the staff and their families, with many demanding immediate redressal.

Contract Junior Lecturers, who are among the worst affected, have written to CM N Chandrababu Naidu, urging the restoration of the 12-month honorarium paid consistently between 2019 and 2023. They cite that even during the previous YSRCP regime, the practice continued, with a 10-day formal break included.

“From 2019 to 2023, we received payments for all 12 months based on a decision by a Group of Ministers chaired by the then Finance Minister. The current Finance Secretary, who was part of that decision, publicly endorsed the arrangement at the time,” said K Suresh, Chairman of the Contract Lecturers Joint Action Committee (JAC).

He stressed that lecturers remain actively engaged in academic duties, including remedial classes, admission campaigns, and preparations for supplementary exams during May. “Despite our ongoing contribution, the Finance Department has cleared only 11 months of payment for the 2025–26 academic year, leaving out May 2024,” he said.

JAC Co-Chairman Kalluri Srinivas criticised the decision as arbitrary and demoralising.

“The Director of Intermediate Education had already submitted our work report recommending the May honorarium. The School Education Secretary approved it in January this year. But the Finance Department returned the proposal, citing financial implications. This is unjust — how can you say ‘no work, no pay’ when we’re still performing official duties?”

He said even the Education Minister has endorsed the proposal and a Government Order (GO) is reportedly ready. “We are only asking for continuity of an already established practice,” he said.

On Monday, union leaders met HRD Minister N Lokesh, who assured them that the matter would be taken up with senior officials, including the Principal Secretary and Director of Intermediate Education.

School Education Secretary Kona Sasidhar told TNIE, “We are requesting the Finance Department to reconsider. We are hopeful of resolving the issue soon.”