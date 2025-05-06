Praja Arogya Vedika urges Andhra government to enact Right to Health Act

VIJAYAWADA: Citing serious deficiencies in Andhra Pradesh’s healthcare system, the Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV), affiliated with Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, has urged the State government to enact a Right to Health Act, making healthcare a fundamental right for all citizens.

PAV State General Secretary T Kameswar Rao highlighted troubling indicators: 63% of children and 59% of non-pregnant women in the State are anemic, and the infant mortality rate is the highest among southern states. Issues such as child malnutrition, inadequate rural infrastructure, and a rising incidence of cancer persist across districts.

The recent diarrhoeal outbreak in Vizianagaram, linked to contaminated water, underscored the urgent need for clean drinking water. PAV proposed strengthening Anganwadi centres, upgrading PHCs, and launching a Rural Emergency Health Transport Scheme.

The group demanded a super-specialty cancer hospital in Kakinada and enhanced research facilities at VIMS Vizag and AIIMS Mangalagiri. Rao criticised attempts to privatise the Arogyasri scheme, warning it may exclude low-income families.

Calling health “a right, not a commodity,” PAV urged the government to raise healthcare spending to 6% of GDP and prioritise health.