Capital Region Development Authority approves Rs 1,732 crore tenders

VIJAYAWADA: The 47th Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, approved tenders worth Rs 1,732.31 crore for constructing residential towers for gazetted and non-gazetted employees in Amaravati’s core capital area.

Disclosing decisions taken in the meeting to mediapersons, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana said the CRDA approved Rs 514.41 crore to complete gazetted officers’ towers initiated during 2014-19, Rs 194.73 crore for external infrastructure, Rs 506.67 crore for nine non-gazetted employees’ towers, and Rs 517.10 crore for 12 additional towers and infrastructure.

Tenders worth Rs 560.57 crore for a 190 MLD water treatment plant, including five years of operation and maintenance, and Rs 494.86 crore for overhead tanks were also approved. Additionally, Rs 454.78 crore was allocated for extending E-3, E-13, and E-15 roads, including a 1.5 km elevated stretch on the E-3 seed axis, to connect to the national highway, he added.

In a separate meeting, a ministerial committee allotted land to seven institutions in Amaravati. The approvals include 55 acres for a law university, 50 acres for Quantum Valley, 0.78 acre each for the Income Tax Department and Indian Red Cross Society, 0.40 acre for Coastal Bank’s head office, and one acre for IRCTC hotels. Basavatarakam Cancer Institute received an additional 6 acres for a medical college.