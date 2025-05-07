SCR drive collects Rs 4.6 lakh fine from unauthorised vendors at Vijayawada Railway Station

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to enhance passenger safety and station order, the South Central Railway (SCR) vigilance team and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted a special drive against unauthorised vendors at Vijayawada Railway Station on Monday.

The operation targeted illegal vending activities that contribute to overcrowding, hygiene issues, and security concerns. Conducted during evening peak hours for maximum effectiveness, officials checked vendor credentials, including identity cards and permits.

Vendors working without proper authorisation faced penalties, and cases were registered under relevant provisions of the Railways Act. Legal proceedings are underway, and the operation resulted in the collection of approximately Rs 4.65 lakh in fines.

Authorities held a counselling session for authorised vendors, reiterating license conditions and warning against unauthorised activity. The session aimed to promote responsible behaviour and adherence to station regulations. SCR GM Arun Kumar Jain praised the Sr Dy GM and the Principal Chief Security Commissioner for the successful operation.