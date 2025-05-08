Japan’s KfW team praises natural farming practices in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: A high-level delegation from Japan KfW Development Bank, a government-owned organisation, visited natural farming fields in Bollapadu village of Vuyyuru mandal in Krishna district, on Wednesday under the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) programme implemented by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS).

Director of South Asia, KfW Frankfurt Carolin Gassner, led the delegation, which included Director of KfW India Office Wolf Muth and Senior Sector Specialist Sangeeta Agarwal. The team engaged with APCNF field staff and farmers, witnessing demonstrations of natural bio-stimulants such as Beejamrutham, Ghana Jeevamrutham, Drava Jeevamrutham and botanical extracts for pest and disease management.

They visited Farmer C Ram Mohan’s Banana ‘A’ Grade Model Field and ATM (Any Time Money) model farm, located next to a conventional chemical farm owned by Amara. A comparative analysis of input costs, yield and returns was presented. A BRIX test revealed banana sap with a value of 15 in the natural farm, compared to 9 in the chemical farm.