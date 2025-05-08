TOLIC meet highlights Hindi promotion efforts in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC) meeting was held at the Divisional Railway Auditorium, Vijayawada, under the chairmanship of Narendra A Patil, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway.

Anirban Kumar Vishwas, Deputy Director (Rajbhasha), Ministry of Home Affairs, joined virtually, while Additional Divisional Railway Manager Srinivasa Rao Konda and SCR Deputy General Manager (OL) Dr Shyam Sundar Sahu attended as Guests of Honour.

Patil stressed the importance of Hindi in official communication, lauding the Rajbhasha Department’s initiatives and the Vijayawada Division’s achievement of the national ‘Adarsh Mandal – Acharya Raghuveer Chal Vaijayanti’ Award. He urged TOLIC members to actively promote Hindi through competitions and events.

Konda encouraged member organisations to participate in Hindi-focused initiatives such as technical seminars and Hindi Pakhwada. TOLIC Member Secretary MK Nagaraju presented a report highlighting committee activities and achievements. Forty-two member offices received Rajbhasha Shields for implementing Hindi in 2024, with 20 earning Sarvashrestha Puraskar and 22 securing Uttam Puraskar. The Regional Passport Office, Vijayawada, won first prize for the best in-house magazine, while the Principal Accountant General’s office took second place.

From February 4-18, 2025, 51 winners from 125 participants across 42 organisations were awarded certificates for excelling in Hindi competitions, including essay writing, poetry recitation, and quizzes.