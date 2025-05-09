Axis agreement at Rs 4.60 per unit during peak hours is cost-effective, says Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar dismissed YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s allegations against the TDP-led NDA government’s power deals as baseless propaganda.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, he accused Jagan of using his media house to spread lies about deals with Axis and Brookfield companies.

Gottipati clarified that the YSRCP chief’s claim of purchasing power at Rs 2.49 per unit from SECI was false as transmission losses and other costs made it above Rs 5. The NDA government’s agreement at Rs 4.60 per unit during peak hours is cost-effective, compared to the YSRCP regime’s Rs 5.12 per unit in 2022.

These deals will generate 400 MW in Rayalaseema, create jobs, and yield 9% GST revenue. The government has leased 1,700 acres from farmers, paying Rs 31,000 per acre per annum, he explained.

He slammed the YSRCP government’s mismanagement, which led to Rs 1.29 lakh crore loss, nine power tariff hikes, and Rs 20,000 crore FPPCA charges.