GENCO & TRANSCO get four directors

VIJAYAWADA: Four newly appointed directors of Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) and Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) assumed their roles at Vidyut Soudha, Vijayawada, on Thursday, following the State government directives. The appointments aim to strengthen the State’s power sector and enhance operational efficiency.

Vemulapalli Usha has been appointed as Director (HR & IR), APGENCO. With 40 years of experience in APSEB and APGENCO and an M.Com. degree, she plans to focus on employee skill development, grievance redressal, and aligning HR initiatives with the State’s power sector vision.

P Ashok Kumar Reddy, a B.Tech. graduate from SV University, takes charge as Director (Thermal), APGENCO. With 36 years of experience, he aims to modernize thermal units, improve plant efficiency, and maintain environmental standards. He led the commissioning of an 800 MW unit at Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station and earned SAP ACE and SKOCH Awards.

M Sujaya Kumar, with a B.E. (EEE) and MBA (HR), has been appointed Director (Hydel), APGENCO. He plans to optimise hydel power operations and promote renewable energy projects, including 400 MW solar projects at Tadipatri.

J Venkateswara Rao, with 38 years of service and a B.Tech., is the new Director (Technical), APTRANSCO. He aims to implement advanced techniques like Live Line Maintenance to ensure uninterrupted power transmission. They expressed gratitude to CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and pledged to work towards a robust and power sector.