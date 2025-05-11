Contract lecturers barred from Poly exam valuation in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The sudden directive by the Technical Education Department to exclude contract lecturers from the ongoing polytechnic exam valuation has sparked concern among hundreds of faculty members across the State.
The decision was communicated via a WhatsApp message from the Joint Secretary of the Controller of Examinations (JS COE) on May 7, instructing principals and camp officers to withdraw all exam scripts from contract lecturers engaged in spot valuation.
The valuation process, which began on April 25, is being conducted at the central supplementary exam centre and 84 government polytechnic colleges. Contract lecturers, who had already been participating in the valuation for nearly two weeks, were abruptly asked to step down. The exclusion is expected to delay the announcement of results for over 1 lakh students, both supplementary and regular, awaiting them. AR Govardhan Naidu, President of the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic All Contract Lecturers’ Association (AP-PACLA), told TNIE, that the directive has left contract lecturers distressed. “This work is a lifeline for many of us. Even if the salary is not processed, the spot valuation earnings help us meet basic needs.”
In a representation to HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, AP-PACLA expressed shock over the decision, pointing out that despite their contract renewals expiring on April 30, lecturers continued with the valuation work voluntarily, aware that May salaries might not be processed.
The association noted that in previous years, even with renewal delays, contract lecturers were permitted to participate in spot valuation.
They alleged that the sudden exclusion was based on complaints that lecturers were working without formal contract renewal. The JS COE reportedly warned that any deviation from the directive would be taken seriously.
“We request the HRD Minister to view this situation with a humanitarian perspective and instruct officials to allow our lecturers to continue valuation duties,” said M Durga Malleswari, Organising Secretary of AP-PACLA.
GV Ramachandra Rao, Secretary of the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), confirmed that the lecturers were removed as their contracts had not been renewed after April 30. “We have written to the government seeking further instructions after receiving requests from the contract lecturers,” he said.
AP-PACLA urged the government to reinstate the lecturers in valuation process, highlighting many have been serving from 2005. The association stressed the impact on lecturers’ livelihoods and the delay in declaring results if the valuation process is not expedited.