Contract lecturers barred from Poly exam valuation in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The sudden directive by the Technical Education Department to exclude contract lecturers from the ongoing polytechnic exam valuation has sparked concern among hundreds of faculty members across the State.

The decision was communicated via a WhatsApp message from the Joint Secretary of the Controller of Examinations (JS COE) on May 7, instructing principals and camp officers to withdraw all exam scripts from contract lecturers engaged in spot valuation.

The valuation process, which began on April 25, is being conducted at the central supplementary exam centre and 84 government polytechnic colleges. Contract lecturers, who had already been participating in the valuation for nearly two weeks, were abruptly asked to step down. The exclusion is expected to delay the announcement of results for over 1 lakh students, both supplementary and regular, awaiting them. AR Govardhan Naidu, President of the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic All Contract Lecturers’ Association (AP-PACLA), told TNIE, that the directive has left contract lecturers distressed. “This work is a lifeline for many of us. Even if the salary is not processed, the spot valuation earnings help us meet basic needs.”

In a representation to HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, AP-PACLA expressed shock over the decision, pointing out that despite their contract renewals expiring on April 30, lecturers continued with the valuation work voluntarily, aware that May salaries might not be processed.