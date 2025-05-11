Security tightened at key locations across NTR, Krishna, Eluru districts

VIJAYAWADA: In response to escalating Indo-Pak border tensions, police in NTR, Krishna, and Eluru districts have intensified security checks at locations, including hotels, temples, mosques, churches, hospitals, schools, and transportation hubs. The exercise for the past two days involves thorough inspections by officials from the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) to Station House Officers (SHO).

Special teams led by Central Zone ACP K Damodhar, North Zone ACP Sravanthi Roy, and South Zone ACP K Paavan Kumar inspected hotels in their respective jurisdictions, verifying the identities of visitors over the past week. Security checks were conducted at religious sites, hospitals, schools, shopping malls, and other crowded public places.

“All hotels, hospitals, and religious places were inspected to prevent any suspicious activities. Individuals found engaging in suspicious behaviour were taken into custody for questioning,” said the ACP.

Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta held a meeting with district police heads, instructing them to activate local informant networks and closely monitor potential threats. Police were directed to strictly implement guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry and the State government to maintain public safety.

Authorities warned the public against spreading unverified information through social media and promised strict action against those circulating fake news or inciting panic.

Central security forces conducted checks and mock drill at Vijayawada airport, educating passengers about emergency evacuation procedures and life-saving techniques. A 24/7 surveillance system monitors public movements via command control rooms at district headquarters for continuous vigil.