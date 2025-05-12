Andhra's Nunna mango market witnesses peak season

VIJAYAWADA: The Nunna Mango Market near Vijayawada is bustling with heavy mango arrivals and exports as the peak season, from May 10 to May 22, is underway.
Farmers are bringing large quantities of Banginapalli, Cheruku Rasalu, and Totapuri varieties to the market to prevent losses and minimise fruit damage.
Currently, around 600 tonnes of mangoes are arriving daily, while 500 tonnes are being exported. Despite the high volume, traders and farmers are discontent as mango prices have dipped. Banginapalli fine quality, once priced at Rs 60,000 per tonne, now sells at Rs 30,000, while general and good quality varieties range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000. Cheruku Rasalu is also being sold at Rs 30,000 per tonne for top quality.
Since March, 10,000 tonnes of mangoes have been exported, with 1,000 tonnes shipped in March, 5,000 tonnes in April, and the remainder in May, averaging 500 tonnes daily. The primary export destinations include Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha.
Unlike previous years, when mango exports were dispatched via special railway wagons from Nuzvid station, the current transportation relies solely on road transport through trucks and lorries.
With the peak season expected to conclude by June 10, traders anticipate another 10,000 tonnes of mangoes to be dumped in the market. Presently, only 40 out of 88 shops at the Nunna Mango Market are operational, catering to the influx of farmers.