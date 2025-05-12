Andhra's Nunna mango market witnesses peak season

VIJAYAWADA: The Nunna Mango Market near Vijayawada is bustling with heavy mango arrivals and exports as the peak season, from May 10 to May 22, is underway.

Farmers are bringing large quantities of Banginapalli, Cheruku Rasalu, and Totapuri varieties to the market to prevent losses and minimise fruit damage.

Currently, around 600 tonnes of mangoes are arriving daily, while 500 tonnes are being exported. Despite the high volume, traders and farmers are discontent as mango prices have dipped. Banginapalli fine quality, once priced at Rs 60,000 per tonne, now sells at Rs 30,000, while general and good quality varieties range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000. Cheruku Rasalu is also being sold at Rs 30,000 per tonne for top quality.