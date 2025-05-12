Liquor scam: SIT fresh notices for three accused including two former aides of Andhra ex-CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam is preparing to issue fresh notices to three key accused who failed to appear before investigators on Sunday.

The SIT, based at the Vijayawada City Police Office, had summoned K Dhanunjaya Reddy, former secretary to ex-Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy; K Krishna Mohan Reddy, Jagan’s former personal assistant; and Balaji Govindappa, Bharathi Cements director, based on information provided by prime accused Kesireddy Rajashekar Reddy alias Raj Kesireddy.

Despite receiving notices on Friday, the trio did not present themselves for questioning. SIT officials, citing their crucial role in alleged hawala transactions and converting illicit funds into gold and investments, are now planning to issue a second round of summons.

Additionally, special teams have been formed to track down the absconding accused, and fresh notices will be served to their family members on Monday.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, Kesireddy Rajashekar Reddy filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court seeking bail after the High Court rejected his plea.

The petition, filed on Sunday, is scheduled for hearing on Monday.

SIT officials maintain that the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are likely as they continue to unravel the alleged financial network behind the multi-crore scam.