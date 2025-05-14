Annual Credit Plan for NTR district released

VIJAYAWADA: The Annual Credit Plan of NTR District for the 2025-2026 fiscal year was released by District In-charge Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and District Collector G Lakshmisha on Tuesday in Vijayawada, targeting loan disbursements worth Rs 83,500 crore.

A total of Rs 33,000 crore has been allocated to the priority sector, including Rs 13,500 crore for the agriculture sector and Rs 17,000 crore for the MSME sector. Short-term crop production loans amount to Rs 11,500 crore, while agri-term loans, including infrastructure and ancillary sectors, account for Rs 5,000 crore.

Around Rs 50,500 crore has been allocated to non-priority sectors. This represents a 14% (Rs 10,500 crore) increase compared to the previous year’s Annual Credit Plan. The District Level Review Committee (DLRC) and the District Consultative Committee (DCC) meeting was held at the Vijayawada Collectorate under the aegis of the District Lead Bank (LDM), where Minister Satya Kumar Yadav unveiled the Annual Credit Plan.

He emphasised the vital role of bankers in implementing Central and State welfare schemes and urged them to achieve the targets set in the Rs 83,500 crore credit plan. He urged bankers to sanction loans to eligible beneficiaries to promote economic development and to provide loans. NTR Collector G Lakshmisha requested bankers to sanction substantial loans to entrepreneurs to set up startups, stressing the need to achieve 100% targets.

Meanwhile, NABARD’s Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) for the district has been pegged at Rs 30,048 crore.