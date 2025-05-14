Vijayawada Special Court grants bail to YSRCP's Vamsi in kidnap case

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada SC/ST Special Court on Tuesday granted bail to YSRCP leader and former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan in the Satyavardhan kidnap case. Co-accused Ganta Veerraju (A4), Olupalli Mohan Ranga Rao (A5), Nimmala Lakshmipathi (A8), and Velupuri Vamsi (A10) also secured bail.

Vamsi was arrested on February 13 for allegedly kidnapping and intimidating Satyavardhan, who had filed a complaint regarding the TDP office attack case. Following his arrest, Vamsi was remanded to judicial custody in Vijayawada Jail. He was granted bail in a land grabbing case on April 7 but remained in jail under a 90-day remand in the kidnap case, which expired on Tuesday.

During the court hearing, Vamsi cited health issues, claiming he was suffering from breathing problems and other ailments. The court granted bail with a Rs 50,000 security deposit and two sureties. Despite securing bail, he remains in jail due to his ongoing remand in the TDP office attack case, which continues until May 21.

Meanwhile, the Vijayawada Central ACP submitted a 30-page chargesheet in the kidnap case on Monday, a day before the 90-day remand period ended. According to legal procedure, if the chargesheet is not filed within 90 days, the court is bound to grant bail. In this case, the police filed the chargesheet just before the deadline.

Vamsi’s arrest was followed by multiple cases being registered against him. While he was granted bail in the land grabbing case, notices were issued under Section 41 of CrPC in other cases.

Vamsi was admitted to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Tuesday after complaining of breathing difficulties. Medical tests were conducted, and the reports are expected on Wednesday.

If the court grants him bail in the TDP office attack case, he is likely to be released from jail, subject to further legal proceedings.