Krishna varsity to get Rs 45 crore makeover

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra announced plans to allocate Rs 45 crore for technical and laboratory equipment at Krishna University, Machilipatnam. The funds will be released after approval from HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, with proposals currently underway.

Speaking at the Achievers Day 2025 event at Krishna University campus on Thursday, the Minister praised students for their job placements. He also revealed plans to establish a Mega Industrial Park in Palle Tummalapalem village, Machilipatnam rural, aiming to create thousands of job opportunities for youth and locals.

Krishna district in-charge Collector Geetanjali Sharma urged students to explore diverse employment options beyond traditional fields such as engineering and medicine, highlighting growing opportunities in the private sector.

Krishna University Vice Chancellor expressed satisfaction over the students’ achievements. The event was attended by TDP BC Leader Konakal Bullaiah, Krishna University Registrar N Usha, Principals Vijaya Kumari and Dr Rambabu, among others.

Separately, Minister Ravindra laid the foundation stone for the Comprehensive Protected Water Supply (CPWS) scheme at Tarakaturu village in Guduru mandal, alongside Pedana MLA Kagitha Krishna Prasad.

He disclosed plans to supply pure drinking water from Prakasam barrage to all constituencies in Krishna district via pipelines, funded through Jaljeevan and State government programmes.