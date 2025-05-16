Nuzvid court issues PT warrant against Vamsi in forgery case

VIJAYAWADA: The Nuzvid court on Thursday issued a Prisoner in Transit (PT) warrant against former Gannavaram MLA and YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, directing police to produce him by May 19.

Vamsi, arrested on February 12 in Gachibowli, Telangana, is facing multiple charges, including a fresh PT warrant linked to a 2019 forgery case.

The case involves allegations that Vamsi and his followers distributed counterfeit house pattas during the elections, forging the signature of a former Tahsildar to influence voters in Perikeedu, Koyyuru, Kodurupadu, and Bapulapadu.

The complaint was filed by the then Bapulapadu Tahsildar, prompting police to register a case and order a departmental inquiry.

Vamsi, currently in judicial remand in Vijayawada district jail, has filed multiple bail petitions in two cases related to the Gannavaram TDP office attack — one for allegedly threatening the complainant and another for the attack itself.

The Vijayawada court is expected to deliver its verdict in the attack case on Friday.

Meanwhile, Vamsi’s family submitted petitions stating his health had deteriorated, alleging he had lost 20 kg in jail.

The court directed jail authorities to admit him to a hospital and submit a medical report.

Sources said that the jail report indicated lung-related ailments requiring treatment.