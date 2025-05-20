‘Ensure wider adoption of Mana Mitra’: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has directed officials to ensure wider reach of Mana Mitra services (WhatsApp Governance) and ensure that all government services are delivered through it. He also directed officials to make all necessary arrangements for the formal launch of the Drone Mart web portal by the Chief Minister.

Chairing a review meeting on the operations of RTGS (Real-Time Governance Society) at the Command and Control Centre in the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Secretary discussed the progress of services being offered through WhatsApp Governance platform.

Besides directing the officials to take steps for delivering 500 services through Mana Mitra by June 12, he underlined that CM N Chandrababu Naidu envisions a citizen-centric governance model where people no longer need to visit government offices to get their work done.

Underscoring the need to take the Mana Mitra platform closer to the public, the Chief Secretary asked the secretariat staff to play a vital role in creating awareness among citizens about its benefits.

While addressing Panchayati Raj officials, the Chief Secretary noted some progress in sanitation and waste management in villages, however, he stressed that sanitation standards must be improved significantly.