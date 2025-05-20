Illegal mining case: YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan seeks bail

VIJAYAWADA: Ex-Gannavaram MLA and YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan filed a house motion petition in the HC on Monday seeking anticipatory bail and urging the court to restrain the police from obtaining a PT warrant from the lower court.

Justice Y Lakshmana Rao took up the petition and adjourned the hearing to Tuesday, directing the police to file their counters. Gannavaram police had registered a case against Vamsi, alleging illegal mining activities that caused a loss of over `195 crore to the State exchequer. Senior advocate S Sriram, representing Vamsi, argued that police registered the case and accused them of filing back-to-back cases to prevent his release from jail. He urged the court to prevent the police from seeking a PT warrant.

Public Prosecutor M Lakshminarayana, appearing for the police, stated the case was filed following due procedure and said cognisable offences can be booked at any time. He said Vamsi, who is also an accused in a fake land records case, had his name removed from the chargesheet after the YSRCP came to power.