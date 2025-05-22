AI Hackathon to drive policing innovation: Andhra DGP

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on Wednesday unveiled the poster for a three-day National-level AI Hackathon, aimed at leveraging Artificial Intelligence to enhance policing and public service delivery. The event, scheduled from June 27 to 29 at RVR&JC College of Engineering in Guntur, will bring together IT companies, startups, and academic institutions from India and abroad.

The hackathon aligns with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of integrating cutting-edge technologies into governance. “All problem statements are based on real policing challenges, ensuring practical and impactful solutions,” the DGP said.

The event will also feature an AI symposium chaired by the Chief Minister, allowing participants to engage with policymakers and investors. 4SightAI has partnered as the knowledge partner, handling planning and execution.

No entry fee is required, and selected teams will receive free boarding, lodging, certificates, and cash prizes.