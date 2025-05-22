NEC partners with Intel, launches AI Lab in campus

VIJAYAWADA: Narasaraopeta Engineering College(NEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Intel, making it the first engineering college in Andhra Pradesh to establish such a partnership.

As part of this collaboration, the Intel Artificial Intelligence Lab was inaugurated at NEC by Anand from Intel, Bangalore. This initiative promises transformative opportunities for students and faculty, offering access to Intel-certified training programmes, internships, industry-driven projects, and faculty development initiatives.

In the first phase, 50 NEC students have completed Intel internships, and another 50 are set to join the second phase, reaffirming NEC’s commitment to hands-on industry exposure.

Vice-Chairman Mittapalli Chakravarthi hailed this collaboration as a landmark achievement, highlighting key student benefits such as access to Intel DevCloud, OpenVINO™ toolkits, capstone project development, and global research collaborations.

This partnership is not just a momentous agreement—it is a leap toward empowering students with cutting-edge AI and hardware expertise, fostering innovation and global competitiveness in engineering education.