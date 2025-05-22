Zero active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department has confirmed that Andhra Pradesh has no active COVID-19 cases, even as neighbouring states experience a resurgence.

As of May 19, India has recorded 257 COVID-19 cases, with Kerala reporting 95, Tamil Nadu 66, Maharashtra 55, Karnataka 13, and Puducherry 10. However, the Health Department has urged citizens to remain cautious. Common symptoms include fever, cough, cold, and sore throat, and individuals experiencing them should seek medical attention.

Travellers from affected regions are advised to get tested and self-isolate for at least a week if symptomatic. Masks have been made mandatory on public transport and in crowded spaces like shopping malls, cinemas, places of worship, and markets.

A special advisory has been issued for vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, children below five years, senior citizens, and individuals with chronic illnesses. They are encouraged to limit travel and follow strict hygiene practices.

The State government continues to stress preventive measures and urges public cooperation to maintain its safety record.