Classical dance, playlets captivate audience in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A vibrant blend of classical dance and theatre captivated audiences at the monthly cultural evening hosted by Dhrusya Vedika Samskrutika Seva Samstha at Sri Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The evening opened with an enchanting Andhra Natyam performance by disciples of renowned dance guru Pilla Umamaheswara Patrudu from the Nataraja Ramakrishna Arts Academy.

Dancers, including S Mahesh, P Manasa Teja, T Jyothna, and K Sahithi Lakshmi, performed pieces such as Kumbha Harathi, Alarimpu, Tripura Samhara Sabdam, Tarangam, Varahi Stuthi, Samkshipta Ramayanam, and Dasavatharam. The performances paid tribute to the legacy of Andhra Natyam as shaped by Nataraja Ramakrishna and Kalakrishna.

In the second half, Sagar Theatre Arts staged the playlet Kalagnanam, written by Nusumu Nagabhushanam and directed by E Seshu Pavan Kumar. The production was praised for its tight script and powerful performances by IL Kantarao, Evana Bhagyaraj, Pavan Kumar, E Vijaya Sagar, and S Amruta Varshini.

While the emotional narrative struck a chord with the audience, some felt that reducing the melodrama could have enhanced its impact. The background score by Ramana added depth and mood to the performance.

Chief guest Popuri Nageswara Rao emphasised the crucial role of audience clubs like Dhrusya Vedika in sustaining classical and folk arts and called for similar forums in other cities.