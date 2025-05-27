APCRDA team in Chandigarh to study models of urban planning

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step toward shaping Amaravati as a world-class capital city, a high-level delegation from the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), led by Commissioner K Kanna Babu, visited Chandigarh on Monday to study innovative urban planning models, best architectural practices, and institutional infrastructure.

The delegation commenced its study tour from the Judicial Academy in Chandigarh. With the AP High Court guiding the establishment of a state-of-the-art Judicial Academy in Amaravati, the APCRDA team closely examined the academy’s operational framework, infrastructure, and guest house facilities to draw insights.

Later, Chandigarh Joint Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Gupta received the delegates and gave a comprehensive presentation on the city’s planned evolution, governance model, citizen-centric services, and robust urban management systems.

The APCRDA team also visited several iconic administrative and public spaces.

The pedestrian-friendly design, integrated cycling network, and local-level infrastructure grabbed attention as these elements stand crucial to Amaravati’s vision as a livable and green capital.